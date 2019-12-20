The East Central University men’s basketball team hit an eye-popping 18 3-pointers, playmaker Camron Talley flirted with a school scoring record and the Tigers trounced Randall 114-83 Thursday afternoon inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The Tigers improved to 9-1 heading into the holiday break, while the Saints fell to 4-9.
Oh, and hundreds of stuffed animals thrown by hundreds of local elementary students rained down from the stands onto Wayne Cobb Court as part of the Teddy Bear Toss. The plush toys were collected to be distributed to Mercy Hospital in Ada and other local agencies for children in need.
“I want to say a huge thank-you to our administration for all the work and effort they put in for the toy toss and all the school kids, teachers and administrators that made that happen,” ECU men’s coach Ja Havens told The Ada News following the game. “It was an awesome atmosphere for our kids and I know they appreciate it.”
The Tigers took control early, bolting to leads of 9-0, 17-4 and 28-8. While ECU was knocking down 3-pointers and scoring with relative ease, Randall got off to a frigid start. The Saints started off just hitting 2-of-20 field goals (10%) and found themselves in a 20-point hole.
Talley had 14 points during that opening stretch and capped it with a long triple at the 9:23 mark that made it 28-8.
“I thought the start we got was really key. That’s a team that had me worried,” Havens said. “They played a possession game with Northwestern two weeks ago (an 81-76 loss), and we just played them Monday and know how tough they are. I thought the start we got put us in a good position going into the second half.”
The Tigers carried a 49-27 lead into the halftime break.
An 11-2 run by ECU midway thought the second half — capped by a fast-break layup by Gerren Jackson at the 11:31 mark — pushed the East Central advantage to 81-50.
The Tigers went 11-of-20 from beyond the arc over the final 20 minutes (55%) and finished 18-of-38 (47.4%) overall.
Talley scored a game-high 41 points, just three shy of his career-best. He hit 9-of-18 3-pointers and also had five assists and three steals.
“It starts with Talley when he’s able to knock them down. And they went to some zone in the second half, and we did a good job of getting the ball to the high post and kicking out. It makes the game easier when the ball is going in,” Havens said of his team’s hot shooting.
Junior Caleb Williams scored 16 off the bench for the Tigers. He sank his first four 3-point shots.
The Tigers grabbed their biggest lead of the game when Williams stole the ball and passed it ahead to Jakeem Acres for a dunk at the 10:08 mark that put ECU on top 89-52.
“Caleb Williams has really taken a challenge ... and is working on his 3 ,and he was really efficient today,” Havens said. “We got contributions from a lot of those guys from the 3-point line. We’re a team that can shoot it well. We just want to see more of that.”
Zac Neely — who calls Ada home — was a force in the paint for the home team, finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds. Jalan Brown recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards.
Jackson and reserve Bishop Coulter added eight points apiece.
It was the third time this season that the Tigers eclipsed the 100-point mark.
Brent Clark led the Saints with 30 points on 13-of-23 shooting. John Bailey also hit double figures with 14 points.
The Tigers are off to their best start since the East Central men started 10-0 in the 1995-96 campaign.
“It’s a great start to the season. It’s the best start since 1995-96, and I don’t think anybody on our roster was alive at that time,” Havens said.,
“I just told the guys we want to use early success to propel us to more success and not be satisfied. We’ve got a huge challenge starting in January,” he continued. “We have 18 games left, all conference games, and our league is as good as it’s been.”
Havens said the goal is to see continued improvement.
“We’re going to have to get better. We can’t stay where we’re at and expect to compete. But I love our approach and if we continue to compete, I think we can be a factor down the stretch,” he said.
NOTE: Fans erupted in a chant of “Sando, Sando” late in the game in support of ECU freshman Sando Hill, a graduate of Vanoss High School. Hill, who is redshirting this year, high-fived some of the young fans as he was leaving the court.
