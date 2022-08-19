RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – On Tuesday, the Great American Conference announced the results of its 2022 men’s cross country preseason coaches poll. Harding received five of the eight first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the season as the favorite.
Last season, the Bisons captured their third GAC Championships title as they edged out Oklahoma Baptist and East Central. They return a pair of First-Team runners in Luke Walling and Jackson Pruim. Walling finished second at the GAC Championships while Pruim placed fifth.
Oklahoma Baptist took second in the voting. The Bison feature three 2021 All-GAC performers in Maxamillian Wheeler, Parker Ables and Blake Cope. Wheeler earned First-Team honors after taking sixth at the GAC Championships. Ables and Cope both made the Second Team.
East Central received a pair of first-place votes. The Tigers placed third in the poll. In addition to bringing back First-Team All-GAC selection Drew Wilers and Second-Team performer Emmanuel Bett, ECU will feature Amos Pkiach — a three-time event champion at the 2022 GAC Track and Field Championships. He won the 1,500-, 5,000- and 10,000-meter races.
One season after debuting its program, Ouachita Baptist finished fourth. Whit Lawrence earned First-Team All-GAC accolades after taking eighth at the GAC Championships. Cade Swindle placed on the All-GAC Second Team following a 17th-place finish.
Southern Arkansas claimed fifth followed by Northwestern Oklahoma State. The Rangers feature Second-Team All-GAC runner Victor Kibet.
Southern Nazarene and Arkansas-Monticello rounded out the poll.
The regular season opens on Thursday, September 1 when East Central and Northwestern Oklahoma State take to the course. The Tigers will be competing at the RSU Invitational in Tulsa.
Harding, Ouachita, Southern Arkansas and Southern Nazarene compete for the first time two days later.
Oklahoma Baptist hosts the GAC Championships, scheduled for Saturday, November 5.
