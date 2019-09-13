ECU sweeps GAC cross-country awards

Teri LaJeunesse | ECU Sports Information

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Great American Conference announced the league’s first cross-country runners of the week for the 2019 season earlier this week. East Central University swept the honors, as redshirt junior Aaliyah Regg-Wajid claimed the women’s accolade and freshman Emmanuel Bett captured the men’s award.

In her first competition as a Tiger, Regg-Wajid won the championship at the UCO Land Run to help the Tigers place second as a team. She completed the course in a time of 18:54.25, a mere 2.46 seconds in front of the second-place finisher, Pittsburg State’s Cassidy Westhoff.

Bett finished fourth amongst collegiate runners at the UCO Land Run to lead ECU to a third-place showing. In the first collegiate race of his career, he finished the 4-mile course in a time of 20:44.12, 15 seconds faster than the next closest GAC entrant.

The Tigers will return to action, Sept. 21 at the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin, Missouri.

