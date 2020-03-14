Shortly after 7 p.m Thursday, the Great American Conference notified its member schools — including East Central University — of an indefinite suspension of its spring sports activities.
That included practices and games.
East Central spring sports coaches knew it was a real possibility. Other college athletic programs and events have already been shut down by the COVID-19 public health threat.
ECU softball coach Destini Anderson had already gathered her team in anticipation of some sort of announcement by the GAC. In fact, to lighten the mood, they all went and had a snow cone.
Minutes later, the conference released its decision via an email blast.
“We were hearing things coming down the pike from all over the nation. My girls kept asking me if it was going to happen to us. The only information I could give them at that time was we don’t know yet,” Anderson explained.
“When the news finally came that we were suspending our season, it was a shock for sure. But we have to be safe and we have to be smart, and we know that,” she said. “We aren’t sure what this means for our student-athletes and this season yet.”
Even though she completely understands why the decision was made, it still wasn’t fun telling her players there wouldn’t be any more practices or games for the Tigers for the foreseeable future — and maybe for the rest of the season.
The ECU softball team huddled up and talked about the news that has shaken many teams just like the Tigers all across the United States.
“It was tough. There was a lot of emotion involved. They love to play softball, and they love to be together as a group,” Anderson said. “It was definitely an emotional time for us as a team.”
Just 24 hours earlier, Anderson and company were preparing to do battle with Southern Arkansas, the No. 1 team in the nation, for a four-game series at Tiger Field. Just like that, those games were an afterthought.
The Great American Conference’s decision came on the same day that the Ada boys, the Latta girls and the Vanoss girls found out that their state tournament basketball games had been put on hold.
Dr. Jeff Williams, East Central’s athletic director, said the decision to shut down GAC spring sports was difficult.
“The situation we find ourselves in today is unprecedented and required immediate, bold action by athletic governing bodies. ECU did not make the decision to suspend athletic activities individually,” he said. “This was a collective and collaborative decision-making process that involved our RUSO (Regional University System of Oklahoma) member universities, the entire membership of the Great American Conference and ultimately guidance from the NCAA.”
Anderson has two softball seniors — pitcher Caitlin Kneblik and outfielder Kaytlyn Kizzar — who were 19 games into the final season of their careers. She especially feels bad for those two.
“We’re getting all these kinds of questions, and we just don’t have the answers right now. They’re tough kids and are taking it as well as they can,” she said.
When asked about the likelihood of spring sports resuming in the Great American Conference, Williams said it was impossible to say at this juncture.
“We are unable to foretell the future, and therefore, believe it is prudent to not establish a target date to resume athletic activities until we know it is safe to do so,” he said. “What the past 48 hours have proven is that this situation is fluid and evolving hourly. Moving forward, we will continue assessing the situation daily and responding to the guidance offered by the GAC and the NCAA.”
