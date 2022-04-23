East Central University football fans will get their first chance to see the Tigers perform under game-like conditions during today’s 2022 Spring Football Game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Norris Field and admission is free.
During the scrimmage, the White Team will be ECU’s offensive team and the Black Team will be made up of ECU defensive players.
The game will be four quarters long with the first half running under a normal clock. The second half will feature a running clock.
“It’s just going to be offense versus defense,” explained ECU interim head coach Kris McCullough. “We can’t wait to see everyone on Saturday at 2 p.m.”
The offensive team will try to score touchdowns and field goals like normal. The defense will get seven points for a touchdown, three points for a turnover three points for a three and out and two points for forcing a punt.
McCullough said ECU defensive coordinator John Litrenta and his staff have improved on the Tigers’ defensive group.
“Fans will see a defense that flies around and makes the offense snap it again with no easy scores. They are a special unit,” McCullough said. “Coach Litrenta and his staff have done a great job making some tweaks to our defense that make them tough to score on and they can create some turnovers.”
McCullough said the ECU offensive is full of playmakers.
“Our offense has made more and more big-time plays and is playing with more confidence than I’ve ever seen from them,” he said. “Our coaches are doing a great job and the mental errors are nearly gone. That’s what happens when you have a veteran group like we have.”
McCullough said the Tigers have flourished during the last month of spring football drills.
“We continued to show improvement every day. We learned from mistakes we made in previous practices,” he said.
“When we started spring ball, we wanted to become a smarter and more opportunistic team. I feel like we achieved that,”
McCullough continued. “Our penalties went down daily and our guys made the plays more than they have in the past when the opportunity presented itself.”
McCullough believes the strides the Tigers have made this spring should carry over to the fall.
“We have preached ‘11-0 Brotherhood’ because I truly feel like the closer that we come together, the higher chance we will have to win at the level we want to win at,” he said. “The talent is there, no question.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.