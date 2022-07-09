The East Central University Athletics Department and the X-Factor have renewed a deal to continue to provide live radio broadcasts and streaming of football and basketball games. Exclusive coverage of the games will be broadcast live on KXFC 105.5, the radio station’s website www.xfactorradio.net, along with video streaming of home games, per GAC regulations.
“Calling 105.5 the X-Factor home for our games is just part of the ECU tradition,” Interim Athletic Director Matt Cole said. “To stay on the air, and now streaming as well, is a great way to keep Tiger fans around the world connected with their teams.”
“As an ECU graduate, I have always given a high priority to our relationship with the University. Sports is only a small part of our engagement with ECU and we are proud of all of it,” said Roger Harris, general manager of KADA AM/FM-KYKC-KTLS-KXFC. “Continuing these games on the X-Factor is great, but we are especially happy about all of the out-of-town and out-of-state listeners that our audio and video streaming serves.”
The station, part of the SCORE Broadcasting group owned and operated by the Chickasaw Nation, implemented high-definition video streaming last season, and documented the most viewers/listeners in the station’s history, Harris said.
Football will continue with play-by-play announcer Mike Manos and basketball with Kenny Morrison. All the football games will be broadcast, and most of the regular season basketball schedules. Play off games are included as well if broadcast rights are secured.
All of the Tigers games and the live ECU Coaches Show can also be heard from outside the 105.5FM broadcasting area through www.xfactorradio.net and through a free APP for smart phones. The APP can be downloaded by searching 105.5 The X-Factor in your APP Store.
Fans can also find a direct link to the KXFCRadio.com broadcasting link on the ECU football and basketball schedule pages on ECUTigers.com.
