ECU splits pair on final day in Denton

DENTON, Texas – The East Central University volleyball team split its final day of the Denton Volleyfest Saturday, falling to Eastern New Mexico University 15-25, 19-25, 21-25 before defeating Midwestern State University 25-22, 25-20, 29-27 to close out the festival.
The Tigers are now 2-7 overall on the season.
“I’m proud of them for rallying together to get the wins we got this weekend,” ECU head coach Cheri Lindsay said. “We are slowly finding a rhythm.”
Match 1
Eastern New Mexico 3, ECU 0
ECU was neck and neck with ENMU for the first half of the opening set until 4-0 and 9-1 scoring runs by the Greyhounds allowed them to take control.
The Tigers picked up the momentum in set two going on a 4-0 surge early to lead 5-2, but the Greyhounds answered back with a few scoring runs of their own to put away set two 25-19.
Set three was a back-and-forth battle with 10 lead changes between the two teams. Tied at 20-20, ENMU went on a 5-1 run to secure the sweep.
Leah Lawson posted 26 assists in the match, dishing 13 of them to Emma Strickland and six to both Seran Eran and Ashleigh Miller.
Lisa Gonzalez and Alejandra Delgado added 11 digs each. Five Tigers recorded a service ace – Emma Strickland, Ashleigh Miller, Alejandra Delgado, Anmarie Dominick, and Leah Lawson.
Match 2
ECU 3, Midwestern State 0
ECU set the tone in set 1 with two aces to get the early lead. After MSU battled back to make it a one-point game late in the set, ECU won the next two points to lead 23-20 and held on for the win.
The Tigers used scoring runs to extend their lead 24-16 in set two. The Mustangs attempted to rally on a 4-0 run before the Tigers put the set away with a final kill.
ECU held a 17-11 lead in set three, but MSU fought back to pull ahead 24-23. After match point traded hands four times, the Tigers dug deep and completed the sweep with a 29-27 victory.
Leah Lawson recorded 22 assists in the match as well as a season high eight service aces. Nyah Walker added 13 kills, while Emma Strickland was next with 12 kills.
Defensively, Alejandra Delgado was the lone Tiger to reach double-digits in digs with 24 while Aloni Jordan had fvie blocks.
The ECU volleyball team will hit the road today to face Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford for the first Great American Conference game of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.