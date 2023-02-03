ECU softball team to open season next Tuesday

The East Central University softball team released its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. The slate features 49 games, including 20 home games at Tiger Field.
The 2023 campaign marks the 16th for Head Coach Destini Anderson at ECU.
The Tigers were scheduled to open the season against Newman Wednesday in Wichita, Kansas, but that doubleheader was postponed due to the icy weather that blanketed the area. Both teams are working on a makeup date.
The ECU softball team will now open the 2023 season next Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Tiger Field with a doubleheader matchup against Midwestern State University. Game times are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The Tigers will then travel to San Angelo, Texas, to compete in the annual George and Ola McCorkle Challenge hosted by Angelo State University. There, ECU will meet Texas A&M International and the home team ASU.
ECU’s final tournament comes on Feb. 17-18 at the University of Central Oklahoma Classic in Edmond. The Tigers will face four teams: Missouri Southern State, Central Oklahoma, Fort Hays State, and Northeastern Oklahoma.
The Tigers open Great American Conference play with a three-game series against Southern Arkansas at Tiger Field on Feb. 24-25 to close out the month.
In March, ECU will head to Southern Nazarene for its first road conference series March 3-4 before returning home to face Southwestern Oklahoma State March 10-11.
Three days later, the Tigers will take on rival Southeastern Oklahoma State for a midweek doubleheader matchup on March 14 in Durant.
Then, ECU will be back on the road from March 17-18 to visit Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, for a three-game series before traveling to Wichita Falls, Texas, to meet Midwestern State for the second time this season on March 21.
After a week on the road, the Tigers will close out the month of March with eight consecutive games at home, including a pair of three-game GAC series and a non-conference doubleheader. ECU will welcome Henderson State on March 24-25, Newman University on March 28 and Oklahoma Baptist on March 31 and April 1.
The Tigers will continue GAC play in Alva against Northwestern Oklahoma State on April 6-7 before returning to Ada for the series finale against rival Southeastern on April 11.
ECU will then head to Russellville, Arkansas, for a three-game series against defending GAC regular-season and tournament champions, Arkansas Tech on April 14-15.
The 2023 regular season will wrap up with the final homestand of the spring on April 21-22 when the Tigers take on Harding before making a trip to Arkansas-Monticello for the final regular-season series on April 28-29.
The 2023 Great American Conference postseason tournament will begin May 4-6 in Bentonville, Arkansas.
