The East Central University softball team will kick off its 2020 season this weekend as part of the UCO-OC Invitational in Edmond.
The Tigers will meet Colorado School of Mines at 10 a.m. Friday, followed by a noon contest with Colorado Christian.
ECU will battle Missouri Southern at noon Saturday and will then battle Cameron at 6 p.m.
The Tigers will wrap up play at the festival when they meet co-host Central Oklahoma at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Following are five things you should know about the 2020 ECU softball team:
1. The Tigers lost 12 players from 2019, including eight starters. They return seven players, including one defensive starter and three starting pitchers.
2. East Central has 14 new players on the team this spring, including two pitchers. One of those hurlers — junior Carla Torres — is a lefty.
3. The Tigers have made a lot of changes in the coaching staff. They elevated Kerry Wilson from volunteer assistant coach to full-time assistant coach and also moved Ellanee Allison from the field to the coaching staff as a graduate assistant. Nikki Herrin is listed as a student assistant coach. Head coach Destini Anderson will be heading into her 13th season at the helm of the ECU program.
4. In the 2020 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll, the Tigers have four teams on their schedule that are ranked, including two that they will face during the opening weekend — No. 7 Central Oklahoma and No. 15 Cameron. Southern Arkansas (No. 14) and Arkansas Tech (No. 23) from the Great American Conference were also on the preseason poll.
5. The Tigers list just two seniors on the roster — pitcher Caitlin Kneblik of Keller, Texas and Kaytlyn Kizarr, a graduate of Marlow High School who came to ECU from Seminole State College. She also played one season at Cameron.
The first home games for East Central will be Feb. 21-22, when Southern Nazarene University visits Tiger Field for a pair of noon doubleheaders.
