ECU softball team to host No. 1 Southern Arkansas

The East Central University softball team has lost 11 of its last 12 games. The Tigers have a date with No. 1 Southern Arkansas Saturday and Sunday at Tiger Field to try to turn things around.
The two teams will play doubleheaders at 2 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.
The Tigers — 4-15 overall and 1-11 in Great American Conference play — defeated Arkansas Tech 6-5 in eight innings last Saturday at Tiger field for their first GAC victory of the season.
ECU scored in the bottom of the eighth to snag the victory when Kaleigh Ham reached on a one-out infield single and Tatiana Bryant followed with a walk. With two outs, Megan Lesko delivered a clutch RBI base hit to drive home the game-winning run.
Despite losing three of four games to the Golden Suns, ECU outhit Arkansas Tech 39-29 over the weekend.
Bryant had a great series against Arkansas Tech, finishing 5-for-10 with a home run, three RBIs, two runs scored and six walks. Lesko went 7-of-15 with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs and five runs cored.
Ham also had seven hits (7-of-16) with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.
As a team, the Tigers have only been caught stealing once this season and are 8-of-9 in attempts.
ECU and Southern Arkansas have met 44 times with the Muleriders leading the series 30-14 overall and 24-8 as GAC opponents.
Southern Arkansas will enter this week’s series with ECU at 22-2 overall and 12-0 in the conference. The Muleriders are riding at 16-game winning streak.
