ECU softball team splits pair Saturday

The East Central University softball team made a 5-0 lead stand up in a 7-4 win over Harding in Game 2 Saturday at Tiger Field.
Harding won the opener 6-4.
East Central improved to 7-10 overall and 3-5 in the Great American Conference, while Harding fell to 10-8 and 2-6.
Game 2
ECU 7, Harding 4
ECU got an RBI single by Tatiana Bryant and a sacrifice fly by Bridget Gleason in the bottom of the fist to grab an early 2-0 lead.
The Tigers then scored three runs in the bottom of the second. Two runs scored on an error and got another run-scoring hit by Bryant to stretch the ECU lead to 5-0.
Harding scored its first run in the third and used a three-run outburst in the top of the fifth to close the gap to 5-4. The big blow was a three-run homer by Briley Feringa.
The Tigers tacked on two insurance runs via a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth.
Bryant finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead ECU's eight-hit offense. Jacey Henry went 2-for-3 and scored three runs for the Tigers.
Kyndal Pirtle went 2-for-4 and scored twice from the top of the Harding lineup.
Paige Leschber earned the mound win for the hosts. She struck out one, walked four and allowed four earned runs. HU starter Pyper James was the loser.
Game 1
Harding 6, ECU 4
Harding broke up a 2-2 tie with a four-run volley in the top of the sixth inning. The Lady Bisons got an RBI triple from Mason McCord in the inning and bases-loaded walks from Peyton Mills and Briley Feringa. Madison Leggett stole home for the other HU run.
Three Harding pitchers limited ECU to just three total hits in the contest. Reliever A Nichols earned the victory. She walked one and allowed two earned runs in two innings.
Jacey Henry was tagged with the loss. She struck out three, walked four and allowed five earned runs in 5.2 innings.
Henry, who blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning, went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and scored twice for ECU.
Amanda Fields and Leggett had two hits apiece to pace Harding at the plate.
East Central travels to Russellville, Arkansas, this weekend for another conference series. A Friday doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. with a noon twinbill slated for Saturday.
