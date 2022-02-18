The East Central University softball team finally made it to Tiger Field for their first two home games of the 2022 season and settled for a split with Texas Woman’s University on Tuesday.
The Tigers won the opener 6-3 before dropping a 9-1 decision in Game 2.
ECU is now 2-4 on the year, while Texas Woman’s left town at 3-5.
East Central travels to the Edmond Regional Festival II on Sunday and Monday. ECU meets Missouri Southern at 2:30 p.m. Sunday followed by a matchup with host Oklahoma Christian at 4:45 p.m.
On Monday, the Tigers square off against Fort Hays State at noon at Oklahoma Christian and wrap up play in the festival at 4 p.m. against co-host Central Oklahoma.
Game 1
ECU 6
Texas Woman’s 3
Sophomore Gabi Quintanilla blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to put the Tigers on top for good at 3-1. She finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to pace a 10-hit ECU offense.
East Central tacked on two more runs in the sixth on Quintanilla’s RBI single and she later scored on a run-scoring double by Kaleigh Ham.
Jayna Reid finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for the hosts, while Megan Lesko also had two hits, a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Leah Deaver led the Pioneers’ offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Kristen Rodriguez also had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run for TWU.
Taia Harris earned the mound win for the Tigers. She struck out five with no walks and surrendered just two earned runs in the complete-game outing.
Game 2
Texas Woman’s 9
ECU 1
Texas Woman’s got home runs from Paige Tamayo and Missy Wise and overpowered ECU in Game 2
The Pioneers scored two runs in both the first and second innings and led 5-0 before the Tigers finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third.
Megan Lesko led off that frame with a walk and advanced to second on a base hit by Zoe Acosta. Emma Barr then ripped an RBI single up the middle to cut the TWU lead to 5-1.
ECU was looking for more in the inning after Vane Tamayo singled to right field to load the bases. But Texas Woman’s got out of that jam when pitcherJulianne Malis recorded back-to-back strikeouts. Malis finished with five strikeouts, two walks and allowed just the lone earned run in five innings of work. She limited ECU to just six hits.
TWU put the game out of reach with four runs in the top of the fourth inning, including a three-run blast by Tamayo.
Kristin Rodriguez paced the Pioneers at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Tamayo went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored in the 10-hit TWU attack.
Vanessa Tamayo went 2-for-3 to lead the Tigers, while Latta High School product Cheyenne Adair went 1-for-3 and stole two bases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.