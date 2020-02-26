ECU softball team drops pair of games to SNU

The East Central University softball team found itself behind the eight ball twice against Southern Nazarene Saturday at Tiger Field.
The Tigers dropped an 8-7 decision to SNU in Game 1 before the Crimson Storm completed the sweep with an 8-3 decision in Game 2.
Southern Nazarene had already defeated ECU twice on Friday by counts of 11-7 and 14-4.
The four-game slide puts East Central at 3-8 overall and off to an 0-4 start to Great American Conference play. The Crimson Storm left town at 11-5 and 4-0.
Game 1
SNU 8, ECU 7
Southern Nazarene used a seven-run outburst in the top of the third inning to build an 8-2 lead and then had to hold on for dear life.
Kaleigh Ham blasted a two-run homer, and Tatiana Bryant followed with a solo shot in the bottom of the third inning to get the Tigers within 8-5.
Ham and Kerry Murphy both hit RBI singles in the fourth to trim the East Central deficit to 8-7.
The Tigers got the leadoff runner on base in both the sixth and seventh innings but couldn’t scratch for another run.
East Central outhit SNU 12-6. Bryant led the Tigers, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Ham went 2-for-4 with the three RBIs and two runs scored, while Eva Myers finished 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run.
Megan Lesko doubled and scored from the top of the ECU batting order.
SNU was led by Hallie Fellers, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. No other SNU player had more than one hit or an extra-base hit.
ECU starter Caitlin Kneblik was tagged with the loss. Carla Torres was strong in relief. She struck out two and walked three in 4.2 scoreless innings.
SNU reliever Caitlin Lewis earned the mound win. She pitched just 1.1 innings and surrendered two earned runs.
Game 2
SNU 8, ECU 3
East Central led 3-1 through five innings before Southern Nazarene pulled away with five runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
ECU scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the first on a pair of bases-loaded walks to Bri Moore and Vanessa Tamayo and a run-scoring hit by Kaytlyn Kizarr.
The Tigers couldn’t get another run off SNU reliever Chelsea Vandiver, who struck out five and walked two in 6.1 scoreless innings.
Kizarr finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Tigers, who managed just six hits.
Mahina Sauer led a 13-hit SNU barrage, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI and a run scored. Natalie Jones also had three hits and drove in two runs.
Caitlyn Curlee went 2-for-4 with a home run and scored twice for the visitors.
Carla Torres absorbed the mound loss in relief.
The Tigers are back in action Friday (at 3 p.m.) and Saturday (at noon) at Harding.
