ECU softball players receive GAC honors

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – The East Central University softball team saw six players claim GAC honors as the league announced its all-conference teams and yearly award winners last week in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Taia Harris, Gabi Quintanilla and Megan Lesko were all three All-GAC Honorable Mention selections and four more Tiger players — Rikki Hadley, Lauren HerrNeckar, Taryn O’Brien and Lesko —were each named Distinguished Scholar Athletes.
Harris is now a two-time All-GAC Honorable Mention selection after claiming the only all-conference honor last season for the Tigers. The Antlers, Oklahoma, native finished the 2023 regular season listed on nine ECU Career-Top 10 lists and could still improve her rankings by the end of the season. She currently leads the team on the mound with a 2.80 ERA, 85 strikeouts, and 3 saves.
Quintanilla claimed her first all-conference honor with the All-GAC Honorable Mention Team selection. The Dallas, Texas, native has seen action and started in 46 out of 47 games so far this season at second base and currently leads the team with a .388 batting average and 27 runs.
Lesko also earned the first all-conference honor of her career with a selection to the All-GAC Honorable Mention Team alongside Harris and Quintanilla. The Flower Mound, Texas, native has been a key offensive player for the Tigers this season, leading the team with five home runs and 32 RBIs while also ranking No. 4 in the league in sacrifice bunts with nine.
Hadley, HerrNeckar, O’Brien, and Lesko represented ECU as four of 31 GAC Distinguished Scholar Athletes, which is awarded to athletes that advanced to the postseason tournament and have a 3.7 GPA or higher.
This is the first career Distinguished Scholar accolade for all four athletes.
