ECU soccer team wins in double OT

JOPLIN, Mo. – Bailey Belcher led Missouri Southern Lions with two goals, but the East Central University soccer team escaped with a 4-3 win in a double-overtime thriller Sunday inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
Belcher led off all scoring after beating Tiger goalkeeper Mollie Nance one on one to put the Lions (1-3) in front 1-0 in the first two and a half minutes of the match.
The Tigers (2-2) responded with a goal of their own on a kick by senior Aubrey Leveling from 10 yards outside the box in the 36th minute, and at halftime it was 1-1.
ECU added another goal 10 minutes into the second half — this time by junior Allie Verner — to take a lead, but it only lasted a few seconds as the Lions went back down the field and Belcher scored her second goal of the game to tie the match up at 2-2.
Twenty minutes later, the Lions regained the lead after freshman defender Ashton Manwill headed a corner kick from senior defender Brianna Smith into the net to give the hosts a 3-2 lead.
ECU came back with a goal in the final seven minutes of regulation from sophomore Ashley VanSchuyver — her first of the season — to force overtime at 3-3.
East Central secured the victory when sophomore Lorianne Baugh scored on a header in the second OT. It was also Baugh’s first goal of the fall.
The Tigers will wrap up a four-match road trip at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Central Oklahoma.
The Ada News sports editor, Jeff Cali, contributed to this report.
