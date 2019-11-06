ECU soccer team shuts out Southern Naz

BETHANY — East Central’s Cheyenne Gragg scored the only goal of the game in the 36th minute, and the Tigers shut out Southern Nazarene 1-0 Saturday at Wes Harmon Field.
East Central improved to 5-11 overall and 3-7 in Great American Conference play, while the Crimson Storm fell to 2-12-2 and 0-9-1.
Gragg, a junior from Coweta, scored after an assist by teammate Jocelyn Caracheo. It was Gragg’s first goal of the season and the first assist of Caracheo’s career.
It was the second shutout of the fall for the Tigers and junior goalkeeper Mollie Nance. She had two saves in 90 minutes against Southern Naz.
Senior Lizette Carreon led the team with three shots and two shots on goal.
The Tigers led the Crimson Storm in overall shots at 15-12 and 6-2 in shots on goal.
East Central will wrap up the regular season with a pair of home games. The Tigers battle Ouachita Baptist at 2 p.m. Thursday and will host Harding at 11 a.m. Saturday for Senior Day.
ECU seniors include Aubrey Leveling, Alexis Castillo, Kariss Dunson, Tessa Neeley, Morgan Medina, Kay Woodring, Alyssa Butler and Lizette Carreon.
