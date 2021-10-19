East Central played its fair share of bonus soccer over the weekend.
The Tigers battled to a 2-2 tie with Harding on Saturday before dropping a 2-1 decision to Ouachita Baptist on Sunday.
Both games were played at Tiger Field.
The Tigers now sit at 2-8-1 on the season and are 1-5-1 in Great American Conference play. Ouachita Baptist improved to 7-3-1 and 4-2 and Harding is now 4-7-1 and 2-3-1.
Coach Riley Bailey’s bunch is back at home Thursday, hosting Southwestern at 3 p.m. ECU will then entertain Northwestern at noon on Saturday for Senior Day at Tiger Field. That ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
ECU 2, Harding 2
East Central had to battle back after Harding’s Emma Roberts scored the first two goals of the contest the Lady Bisons. Roberts finished with nine shots in the contest. Her first score came at the 6:53 mark of the opening half and she added a goal at the 58:22 mark of the second half.
Tanja Bauböck got ECU on the scoreboard with a penalty kick goal and Olivia Witte tied the game at the 72:03 mark.
East Central freshman goalkeeper McKenna Leveling started her sixth game of the year and she finished with nine saves. Harding goalie Payton Milby had a career-high 17 saves. Both players spent the entire 110 minutes in the net.
ECU took 25 total shots in the game compared to 16 for the Lady Bisons.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Ouachita Baptist 2, ECU 1
Gracen Turner scored a golden goal in the final minute of the second overtime to help Ouachita Baptist edge the host Tigers.
Turner broke free down the left side of the field after passes from Jaymee Dotson and Sydni Perry and booted the goal past ECU goalkeeper McKenna Leveling with just 26 seconds remaining in the OT.
Ouachita started the game’s scoring in the 30th minute on a goal from Jaymee Dotson, her team-leading fourth of the season.
Six minutes later, Ashley VanSchuyver scored her first goal of the season off an assist from Lauren Butler.
ECU sophomore Kaylee Bruce led the team with nine shots, including six on goal.
Leveling made 10 saves in the net for the Tigers.
