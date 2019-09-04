ECU soccer team opens at home Thursday

For the second straight season, the East Central University women’s soccer team will open the year at Tiger Field.
In the first week of the season, the Tigers will play three non-conference matches.
ECU starts the 2019 season hosting Eastern New Mexico at 2 p.m. Thursday. It will be the 11th meeting in school history with Eastern New Mexico. The Tigers hold a 5-4-1 lead in the series against the Greyhounds and lead 4-1 when playing at Tiger Field.
The Tigers will then start a four-match road swing, traveling to Texas Woman’s at 7 p.m. Sunday and Oklahoma Christian at 6 p.m. Sept. 10.
Tiger Quick Shots
• ECU soccer will start its 23rd season in 2019.
• The Tigers are 10-11-1 overall in season openers. This will be the eighth season that the Tigers will open the season at home.
• This will be the first time to play ENMU in the opening game.
• The Tigers return 18 players from the 2018 roster. The Tigers finished 3-15 last year.
• Top ECU returners include senior Alyssa Butler, 2nd Team All-GAC and senior Alexis Castillo, Honorable Mention All-GAC.
• ECU has a total of nine seniors on the 2019 roster. They include Aubrey Leveling, Castillo, Kariss Dunson, Tessa Neeley, Jordyn Gibbs, Morgan Medina, Kay Woodring, Butler and Lizette Carreron.
• Castillo and Medina led the team in points in 2018, with eight each.
• Junior Mollie Nance is the only returning goalkeeper. She played in 10 matches and started in seven as a sophomore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.