East Central scored three goals in the first 22 minutes and knocked off Ouachita Baptist 4-1 Thursday in a Great American Conference contest at Tiger Field.
ECU improved to 6-11 overall and 4-7 in conference play, while Ouachita left town at 10-6-1 and 8-3-1.
Southwestern is atop the GAC standings at 8-1-2, followed by Ouachita, Oklahoma Baptist (8-3), Harding (5-5-1) and the Tigers.
It was East Central’s first win over Ouachita since October of 2017. The five goals were the most combined in a game between the two teams when playing in Ada.
Senior Lizette Carreon got the Tigers started when she scored a goal off an assist from Allie Verner at the 5:50 mark of the first half.
Freshman Kaylee Bruce then knocked in back-to-back goals for the Tigers to make it 3-0 at halftime. Bruce scored the first goal at the 12:41 mark and the second goal at 22 minutes off assists from Carreon and Jordyn Gibbs.
Jaymee Dotson scored for Ouachita early in the second half to cut the OBU deficit to 3-1.
The Tigers got an insurance goal off a kick by junior Roma Waters.
Ouachita outshot ECU 19-18 and had eight shots on goal, compared to seven for the hosts.
Junior goalkeeper Mollie Nance had a solid outing for the Tigers with seven saves.
East Central will wrap up the regular season at 11 a.m. today, hosting Harding at Tiger Field. Senior Day activities are scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ECU has eight seniors who will be recognized.
