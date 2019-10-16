ECU soccer team has busy week ahead

The East Central University soccer team will by busy in the next week, as they will play three matches in five days.
The string of matches starts Thursday at Harding (5 p.m.), then goes to Ouachita Baptist, Saturday (11 a.m.) and will finish with the rescheduled match at Tiger Field against Southern Nazarene, Monday (3 p.m.).
Tiger Quick Shots
• The Tigers (3-6, 1-2 GAC) ended up with a short week last week after their match with Southern Nazarene was postponed
• ECU faced suffered a 2-0 loss Oklahoma Baptist and fell to 3-6 on the year.
• Four ECU players have made their way onto the ECU Career Charts this season. They include: senior Alyssa Butler, who is No. 2 in Minutes (5,324) and No. 10 in matches started (61).
Margaret Glutz (2011-14) leads with 6,607 minutes.
Senior Lizette Carreon is on three lists. She is No. 1 in Penalty Kicks with three, No. 1 in Penalty Kicks Attempted with three and No. 4 in Minutes with 4,930.
Senior Alexis Castillo is ranked in two categories. She is No. 5 in Shot on Goal with 58 and No. 7 in Shots with 121.
Junior Mollie Nance is ranked in seven career categories: No. 9 in Matches Played in Goal with 22, No. 9 in Shutouts with 2.3, No. 9 in Matches Started in Goal with 16, No. 10 in Wins in Goal with three, No. 10 in Saves with 93, No. 19 in Minutes Played in Goal with 1,666 and No. 10 in Goals Against Average at 2.05.
Against the Competition
The Tigers and Harding have meet on 20 previous occasions. The Bisons (4-6-1, 3-2 GAC) lead 10-9-1 overall and 10-8-1 when playing as conference foes.
Ouachita Baptist (5-5, 3-2 GAC) leads 12-9 overall and 10-7 when playing in conference matches. Ouachtia also leads 8-3 when playing in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
The Tigers and Southern Nazarene have played 17 previous matches. The Crimson Storm (2-7-1, 0-4 GAC) lead 22-5-1 overall and 8-4 in the GAC. SNU also leads 5-3 when playing in Ada.
