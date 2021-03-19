ECU soccer team falls in two OTs

This one will sting for a bit.
Rogers State scored a goal in the final minute of regulation to tie the game at 1-1 and then scored a game-winner in the second overtime to stun the East Central University soccer team 2-1 Wednesday afternoon at Tiger Field.
ECU remained winless at 0-4, while the Hillcats left town at 3-0.
East Central broke a scoreless deadlock in the 63rd minute off of a turnover by the Hillcats deep in the defensive zone. On a loose ball, Ashley VanSchuyver played a pass across the penalty area to Kaylee Bruce, who knocked it in for the goal.
The Hillcats would have four shots saved before Audrey Cook found the equalizer in the 90th minute. After a shot by Maggie Brown was partially blocked, the ball settled to Cook in the left side of the penalty area and the junior put a right-footed shot through the defense into the bottom right corner with 39 seconds left in regulation.
ECU dominated the first overtime, getting seven total shots and three shots on goal — two by Tanja Baubock and another by Madison Hays which were all saved by Rogers State goalkeeper Cambree Towle.
The Hillcats were held without a shot in the first OT.
However, the second overtime saw three shots from the Hillcats, with Brown scoring the winner in the 106th minute. Cook forced a turnover in the penalty area and found Sydney Connelly, who then played a pass across the box to Brown, who struck the ball the first time to score the winner.
Inside the Box Score
• The Hillcats had 20 shots to 23 from East Central.
• Rogers State had 12 shots on goal to 13 from the Tigers.
• The Hillcats outnumbered the Tigers in corner kicks, 3-2.
• East Central led in fouls 15-11.
• There were no yellow or red cards in the game.
• Bruce, an ECU sophomore, scored her second goal of the season and has now scored in back-to-back matches.
• Baubock, a freshman, led the Tigers with nine shots, including six on goal.
• VanSchuyver added five shots, three on goal.
• ECU senor goalkeeper Mollie Nance recorded 10 saves in the contest.
The Tigers return to Great American Conference action at 2 p.m. Saturday with Southern Nazarene University visits Tiger Field.
