ECU soccer team edges Eagles

OKLAHOMA CITY — Outshooting an opponent and controlling possession didn’t translate into a win for Oklahoma Christian on Tuesday night against East Central.
The Eagles outshot ECU 11-9 and held the ball for 55% of the game, but the Tigers used a wind-blown goal to eke out a 1-0 win over OC at the Eagle Soccer Field.
ECU (1-2) had the game’s only score in the 34th minute. Playing with a steady north wind at their backs, the Tigers worked the ball upfield to Kay Woodring, who sent a pass to Aubrey Leveling. Leveling blasted a shot from outside the penalty box that hit the bottom part of the crossbar and caromed into the goal.
OC (0-3) had four shots on goal, two of those by Thalia Delgado. East Central goalkeeper Mollie Nance saved all four, while OC goalkeeper Gabby Goddard made two saves.
The Tigers will continue a four-match road trip at 1 p.m. Sunday, when they visit Missouri Southern State.
