ECU soccer team begins season Thursday

The East Central University soccer team will be the first Tiger squad to hit the field for the 2021-22 season, ECU travels to face Rogers State at 5 p.m. Thursday in Claremore.
The Tigers will then make a trip to Lubbock Christian at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Soccer Quick Shots
• ECU went 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the Great American Conference in the 2020-21 season that was shortened due to COVID-19.
• The Tigers advanced to the GAC Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2017.
• ECU saw five players earn All-GAC honors last year, with three set to return for the 2021 season. Tanja Bauböck led the group with three honors — GAC Offensive Player of the Year, GAC Freshman of the Year and an All-GAC First Team selection.
Returnee Madison Hays was named to the All-GAC Second Team, while Jocelyn Caracheo was named an All-GAC Honorable Mention.
• Bauböck led the Tigers and the GAC in goals with five.
• ECU returns a total of 16 from the 2020-21 roster, while adding 11 newcomers.
Against the Competition
• The match with Rogers State will be the sixth in the all-time series. RSU leads 4-1 overall and 2-0 when playing in Claremore. Rogers State won the last meeting 2-1 in overtime on March 17 of last spring.
• Saturday’s match will be just the third in the all-time series with Lubbock Christian.. They haven’t played since Lubbock defeated ECU 3-2 on Sept. 18, 2015.
