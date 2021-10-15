ECU soccer team at home twice this weekend

The Tigers will host Harding at 11 a.m. Saturday. The start time for Sunday’s contest with Ouachita Baptist will kick off at noon.
ECU went 1-1 last week, falling 1-0 to Oklahoma Baptist and then defeating Southern Nazarene 5-1 at Tiger Field. The five goals against the Crimson Storm doubled the season output for the Tigers.
The freshman pair of Kaylee Bruce and Olivia Witte both scored two goals against Southern Nazarene. The last time two ECU players scored two goals in a game was Sept. 9, 2017, in a 13-0 win over Randall. Jordan Gibbs, Kay Woodring and Allie Verner all finished with two goals in the match.
East Central had 20 shots on goal and 29 total shots in the victory.
The Series
The two Tiger teams from the GAC have met 24 previous times. Ouachita leads the series 14-10 overall and 11-8 as league opponents. East Central holds a 7-3 edge when playing in Ada.
The Tigers and the Bisons have also battled on 24 previous occasions. Harding leads 13-10-1 overall and 13-8-1 when playing as league opponents. HU leads 13-6-1 when playing as GAC foes. The series is tighter at Tiger Field with Harding holding a 7-6 edge.
