ECU soccer team adds group of eight

The East Central University soccer team has signed eight new student-athletes for the 2020 season. The group comes from five countries and two different states.
“This is really an exciting group,” said head coach Riley Bailey.
“Graduate Assistant John Daniel Connor) worked tirelessly and was able to pull together all the pieces that we were looking to fill, and I’m very proud of his effort. I think this class will have the opportunity to help us continue our upward momentum and do some really special things over the next few years,” he continued. “All of these young ladies are quality both on and off the field. Not only will our program benefit from the soccer side of things, but they will all help us continue our rich tradition of excellence in the classroom and in the Ada community.”
Tanja Bauböck
Freshman
Mundering, Austria
Bauböck has played on the USK Hof club team as part of the Salzburger National League in Austria for the past two seasons. In her first season, she was a forward/midfielder and recorded 28 goals and 23 assists in 17 games. Last year, she moved to midfielder and tallied four goals and five assists in 12 games. She also spent a season at UFC Lasco Lochen, scoring 44 goals and 10 assists in 20 games.
“Tanja brings a great physical presence to the field,” said Bailey. “She has great size and strength, which gives her the ability to win a ton of balls and hold off the opponents. We will definitely be able to utilize her in several positions, and I look forward to watching her development over the next four years.”
Cassie Covey
Freshman
McKinney, Texas
Covey played for the Solar Soccer Club for the past 12 years, claiming multiple tournament championships along the way. Her family has a strong history in soccer, as her dad coaches at McKinney Boyd High School and with Solar Soccer Club, and her sister Callie played at Great American Conference rival Ouachita Baptist.
“Cassie keeps the game very simple,” Bailey said. “She plays smart and makes sure she’s always in good defensive shape. Coming in this spring and being a part of things early will help her transition to the college game, and I look forward to her contributions over the next four years.”
Victoria Daniel
Freshman
Farsta, Sweden
Daniel is currently a member of the Mälarhöjden IK in Stockholm, Sweden. The team recently moved up to Division 2 after going 7-1 in Division 3 play. She also helped her team advance to the Svenska Cupen tournament that only the best soccer clubs in the Stockholm area are invited to. She has also played for Stuvsta IF and Enskede IK.
“Victoria will be fun to watch,” said Bailey. “She’s got great speed and a feistiness about her that makes her a very exciting attacking player. She loves to get forward and play dangerous balls into the 18 for her teammates, but she also has the ability to create space for herself and score.”
Madison Hays
Freshman
Westmoore
Hays has spent the last few years playing for Westmoore High School and has also been a member of a few club teams, including SLSC Cosmos Premier and Oklahoma Celtic ECNL. She was also a member of the Westmoore basketball team, where she earned COAC All-Conference Honorable Mention honors as a sophomore.
“I’m excited Madison is joining us,” Bailey said. “She is a strong, no-nonsense type player who’ll definitely have an impact with our back line. She’s starred in multiple sports over her high school career, which shows off her athletic ability and mental toughness.”
Paige Jones
Freshman
Peterborough, Great Britain
Jones played at Hampton College (Secondary School) and at the St. Ives Ladies FC club team in Great Britain. She has also played for Boston United Regional Club and Yaxley Football Club and represented the Peterborough Development Centre.
“Paige has great pace with an attacking mindset,” said Bailey. “We’ll be able to utilize her out wide in both the outside back and wide forward positions. She understands the game and has a tremendous work rate that will be a big positive to our program.”
McKenna Leveling
Freshman
Fort Worth, Texas
Leveling is a name that is familiar to the Tigers, as her sister Aubrey Leveling just completed her collegiate career at ECU. She has spent four years at Boswell High School as a member of the varsity soccer starter, power lifting and track teams. During her soccer career, she has earned all-district honors twice and was an all-region selection once as a goalkeeper. She has also been a member of the FC Dallas Youth West Red club team.
“McKenna is a solid and reliable goalkeeper,” Bailey said. “She does a good job of organizing her team and is a good shot blocker when the opponents get an opportunity. She also has the ability to play several positions as a field player, which gives us some flexibility in utilizing her. I think she’ll have a positive impact on our program.”
Olivia Magnusson
Freshman
Huddinge, Sweden
Magnusson is currently a member of the Mälarhöjden IK in Stockholm, Sweden. The team recently moved up to Division 2 after going 7-1 in Division 3 play. She also helped her team advance to the Svenska Cupen tournament that only the best soccer clubs in the Stockholm area are invited to. She has also played for Stuvsta IF and Enskede IK.
“Olivia is another strong, physical player that will have an immediate impact,” said Bailey. “She hits fantastic set pieces and will definitely help us be more dangerous on the attacking end. We’ll be able to utilize her anywhere on the backline, and I look forward to having her in our program.”
Dylan Varty-Wright
Freshman
Newmarket, Ontario, Canada
Varty-Wright is a member of the King City Soccer Club U17 Royals team and has also played for Aurora FC U13 OPDL, Richmond Hill Soccer Club OPDL and the Sir William Mulock Varsity team. Since 2013, she has helped teams claim the USA Cup, York Region Varsity Girls Tier 2 and OPDL League championships. Her career has already resulted in an induction into the Richmond Hill Sports Hall of Fame.
“Dylan is a crafty and speedy attacking player who excels in creating opportunities for her team,” Bailey said. “She has great 1-v-1 abilities and is able to get into dangerous areas for scoring opportunities. She will definitely bolster our attacking group, and I look forward to watching her compete.”
