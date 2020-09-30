ECU soccer squad earns 17th-straight United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The 2019 East Central University soccer team claimed their final award, earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for the 17th-straight season, with a 3.54 team GPA.
The Tigers were one of 914 soccer teams, 569 women’s teams, across the country in all divisions to make the list. To earn the USC Team Academic Award a team must have a 3.0 team GPA or higher.
ECU is just one of four teams from the Great American Conference to claim the honor this year. The Tigers were joined by Harding (3.32), Oklahoma Baptist (3.38) and Southwestern Oklahoma State (3.40).
ECU has the most honors (17) dating back to 2004, while SWOSU has claimed the award 11 times (5th-straight), Harding earned its 5th, and OBU claimed its second award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.