East Central University found its footing in the second half and made easy work of visiting Northwestern Oklahoma State with a 31-3 win Saturday night at Norris Field.
The win moved the Tigers to 2-2, while the Rangers remain winless in their last four outings.
ECU led 10-3 midway into the third quarter when the Tigers stepped on the gas and scored 21 straight points to close out the game.
“We played complimentary football. All sides of the ball executed and did their job,” ECU interim head coach Kris McCullough said. “We had a lot of distractions this week, but we were able to put that aside and play our best game yet.”
ECU finished with a season-best 452 yards while averaging 7.1 yards on 67 plays. The Tigers had a seven-minute advantage in time of possession while having 23 first downs, seven more than NWOSU.
Kenny Hrncir showed considerable poise running the Tiger offense. He completed 22-of-27 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Hrncir went over 5,000 career yards in the game.
“I’m proud of these players, coaches, and everyone associated with ECU football,” McCullough said. “We will celebrate this win tonight and go back to work tomorrow.”
The biggest play of the night was an interception by Jamari Johson when he read a screen pass perfectly. Johnson’s pick came as NWOSU was driving and looking to tie the game deep into the third period.
The Tigers used that momentum to turn an interception into a quick touchdown. Hrncir hit Greg Howell, who advanced the ball to the NWOSU 12. Jayquan Lincoln then latched onto a 3-yard pass in the corner of the end zone, and ECU was up by a comfortable 17-3 margin with 5:41 remaining in the third.
ECU scored again on its next possession, moving the ball 89 yards on eight plays. Nemier Herod picked up big chunks of yards on the ground while Hrncir picked apart the Rangers secondary. His 42-yard pass to La’Quan Walls was the longest play of the night and put the Tigers in the red zone. Hrncir scored on a 6-yard keeper and ECU’s lead grew to 24-3 with 14:55 left in the game.
The Tigers’ final score came again after a second 89-yard drive. Herod had runs of 37, 17, and 15 to push the ball into Ranger territory. The score came on Hrncir’s second touchdown pass, a 5-yarder to Jawan King with 5:35 to play.
“Neimer Herod, our running backs, and our offensive line played their tails off,” McCullough said. “We switched Jackson McFarlane from wide receiver to tailback. I’m proud of him for doing what it takes to make us a better football team.”
McFarlane, a former Ada High School All-State quarterback, had six carries for 13 yards in his debut at running back.
ECU had a number of stars on defense with Devon Roush leading all players with seven tackles. The Tigers recorded three sacks with Jalen Baldwin, Michael Onwuzrike, and Ke’von Curry each coming up with a big play.
The Tigers hit the road this weekend, traveling to Magnolia, Arkansas to face host Southern Arkansas. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Rip Powell Field.
