ECU's Schulte picks up conference honor

BARTLESVILLE — East Central University women’s basketball junior Kendall Schulte picked up an All-Great American Conference Honorable Mention honor for the 2019-20 season Wednesday night during the GAC postseason awards banquet in Bartlesville.
The Skiatook native helped the Tigers finish the season by winning six of their last eight games. Schulte averaged 12.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, while adding a 43.7% shooting mark from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the 3-point arc, She also finished with 29 assists, 13 steals and seven blocks.
Over the past two seasons, she has played and started in all but one of East Central’s games, including a 28-game starting streak.
