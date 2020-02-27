ECU's Schulte picked as GAC Player of the Week

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in the 2019-20 season, an East Central University women’s basketball player has been named a Great American Conference Player of the Week.
Junior Kendall Schulte earned the honor for Feb. 24.
The Skiatook native helped the Tigers extend their recent win streak to four games last week. ECU defeated Arkansas-Monticello (70-60) and Southern Arkansas (81-77) in a pair of conference road games.
Schulte averaged 20.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while adding two assists, three blocks and three steals. She shot 60% (15-of-25) from the floor and 53.8% (7-of-13) from beyond the 3-point stripe.
East Central will wrap up the 2019-20 season at home, starting with the annual Pink Out game tonight inside the Kerr Activities Center against Ouachita Baptist.
Henderson State comes to town Saturday for a 1 p.m. contest on Senior Day. ECU seniors Maci Hanson, Madison Nickens and Sam Schwab will be honored. The Senior Day recognitions will take place between the women’s and men’s contests.
