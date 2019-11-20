RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — After defeating archrival Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Great American Classic, East Central University freshman Devon Roush has been named the Great American Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week for Nov. 18.
Roush made the game-saving sack in the final seconds of the game to secure the Tigers’ 42-38 victory. He also added a key forced fumble with 4:11 remaining, which led to the ECU’s game-winning touchdown.
For the game, he tallied 11 (6-5) total tackles, 2.0 sacks (22 yards), 3.5 TFL (26 yards) and one forced fumble.
The Houston native’s sacks were two of a team-high 5.0 sacks (36 yards) for the game. During the first 10 games of the season, ECU had garnered 6.0 sacks (37 yards).
Roush finished the season with a team-best 83 tackles.
Maurice Wright Jr. of Northwestern was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Week after finishing with 18 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss in the Rangers’ 28-16 win over Southwestern.
The GAC Offensive Player of the Week was Tyler Stuever of Oklahoma Baptist, who rushed for 145 yards and scored five total touchdowns to help OBU whip Southern Nazarene 52-27.
The GAC Special Teams Player of the Week is Aharon Barnes of Northwestern, who blocked a punt and a PAT kick for the Rangers.
