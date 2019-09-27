ECU's Mora earns cross-country award

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — East Central University redshirt senior Anna Mora has been named the Great American Conference Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for Sept. 25.
Mora finished 13th and helped the Tigers finish sixth at the 30th Annual Southern Stampede, hosted by Missouri Southern State.
The El Paso, Texas, native finished in a time of 18:00.45, marking the first of ECU runners to finish before a participant from one of the four other GAC schools running at the meet.
The Tigers will now have a week off before heading to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Chile Pepper Festival, hosted by the University of Arkansas on Oct. 5.
