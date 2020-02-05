ECU's Johnston nabs GAC honor

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — East Central University baseball junior Spencer Johnston has started the 2020 season on a high note, being named the Great American Conference Pitcher of the Week for Feb. 3.
The Arlington, Texas, native helped the Tigers (1-2) to a 4-3 victory at No. 11 Delta State in the opening weekend of action. Johnston threw a complete game in seven innings of work, and he gave up six hits, three runs (one earned) with nine strikeouts and just one walk. His ERA was 1.29, and he finished with a .240 opponent batting average in his first action in an ECU uniform.
Before joining the Tigers, Johnston spent two seasons at Frank Phillips Junior College in Borger, Texas. He pitched 102 innings for the Plainsmen, with 88 strikeouts and 23 walks.
The Tigers will now get ready to play their first games at Ken Turner Field this weekend.
East Central will host Drury, with an 11 a.m. doubleheader scheduled for Saturday and a single game set for noon on Sunday.
