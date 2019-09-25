ECU's Douglas grabs GAC honor

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – East Central University football redshirt sophomore Ontario Douglas has been named the Great American Conference Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced Monday afternoon by the league office.
The running back rushed for 192 yards on 21 attempts and scored four touchdowns in the Tigers’ (1-2, 1-2 GAC) 45-7 victory over Southern Nazarene on the ECU Homecoming game.
The Lawton Eisenhower product scored his third touchdown on a 69-yard rush. He also added two catches for 19 yards.
This was the second straight game Douglas has amassed more than 100 yards rushing and the sixth of his career. The 192 yards ranks second in his career numbers for yards in a game, while his four touchdowns are a career high for Douglas.
Douglas rushed for 206 yards during a 48-37 road loss to Southwestern on Sept. 30, 2017. He also had four touchdowns during that contest.
ECU is back on the road Saturday at Oklahoma Baptist. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Crain Family Stadium at the Hurt Complex in Shawnee.
