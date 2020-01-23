RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — In the fourth Great American Conference All-Decade teams to be announced, the East Central University men’s cross-country team claimed seven of the 17 all-decade team members and was named the GAC Men’s Cross Country Team of the Decade.
The men’s cross-country team has earned six of the nine GAC Championships since the start of the league in 2011, including the first two and then three straight from 2014-16. In those six team championships, five saw an ECU runner named GAC Runner of the Year.
The Tigers were represented by Will Baldwin, Cale Eidson, Larry Filer, Ezekiel Kissorio, Kevin Matthews, Richard Mora and Juan-Joel Pacheco Orozco. Baldwin (2015), Filer (2018), Kissorio (2011), Matthews (2016) and Pacheco Orozco (2014) were named GAC Runners of the Year.
“It is an amazing honor to be the GAC team of the decade. I have been blessed to work with the runners who made this recognition a reality,” said ECU coach Steve Sawyer.
“An ex ECU runner texted me the other day and said ‘Imagine if we had all those runners on one team at the same time.’ That is when it really hit me of the talent I have had the chance to work with over the years.”
WILL BALDWIN
Baldwin also claimed two All-GAC First Team honors and was part of the 2015 team that advanced to the NCAA National Championship, finishing 60th (30:43.9). Fellow all-decade team members Mora (99th/31.23.3) and Filer (227th/33:18.2) were also on the 2011 team.
EZEKIEL KISSORIO
Kissorio and Edison were also NCAA National Championship participants, helping the Tigers to the finals in 2011. Kissorio finished 60th (32:39.4), and Eidson was 86th (33:12.3) at the event.
Kissorio earned USTFCCCA All-Central Region honors while helping the team to the national meet.
CADE EIDSON
Eidson also earned United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Central Region honors as a freshman, sophomore and senior. He was also a three-time All-GAC First Team, USTFCCCA Academic All-District First Team and CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team selection.
LARRY FILER
Filer left the Tigers as one of the most decorated runners on the course and in the classroom. The two-time Google Cloud (CoSIDA) Men’s Cross Country and Track & Field Academic All-American earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with a perfect 4.00 GPA.
The Wichita Falls, Texas, native also earned All-GAC Second Team honors in cross-country and All-GAC First Team track and field honors in the 1,500 meters, 5,000 meters and the 3,000-meter steeplechase, three straight Google Cloud Academic All-District selections and GAC All-Academic and D2ADA Academic honors during his career.
KEVIN MATTHEWS
Matthews was also named to the USTFCCCA All-Central Region team in 2016 and 2017, while also earning two All-GAC First Team honors.
RICHARD MORA
Mora was a USTFCCCA All-Central Region selection and was a three-time All-GAC honoree in cross-country.
JUAN-JOEL
PACHECO OROZCO
Pacheco Orozco spent two seasons with the Tigers and was a two-time All-GAC First Team pick and the 2014 GAC Runner of the Year. In his first season at ECU, he earned a spot in the 2014 NCAA National Championship race, where he finished 50th (31:43.9).
He recently claimed the bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games Men’s Marathon for Mexico and has set an Olympic A Standard time at the 2019 Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Houston Half Marathon. He could become just the fourth ECU student-athlete to participate in the Olympics and the first from cross-country and track and field.
The group of seven joins ReGina Germaine, Michaela Lombardi, Anna Mora, Kyleigh Norris and Abbie Winchester from women’s cross-country; Alyssa Bulter, Katie Glutz and Margaret Glutz from soccer; and Jason Catchings, Travis Hening and David Moore from football as members of the GAC All-Decade team so far. The GAC will be releasing GAC All-Decade teams for the six other sports sponsored by the league over the next two weeks.
