ECU runner earns weekly GAC honor

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – East Central University women’s cross country runner, redshirt senior Aaliyah Regg-Wajid has been named the Great American Conference Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for Sept. 22.
Regg-Wajid led the Tigers at the 2021 Missouri Southern Stampede, finishing 10th individually. She finished the 5k race in a school-record time of 17:27.62.
The Bronx, New York, native helped the team to a 12th-place finish, out of 26 teams from NCAA Division I and II.
Regg-Wajid also helped the team finish in front of GAC opponents Oklahoma Baptist (16th) and Southwestern Oklahoma State (20th) and was the first runner from the league to finish the race.
The Tigers will next be in action, Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Chile Pepper Festival, hosted by the University of Arkansas, in Fayetteville.
