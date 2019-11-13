ECU quarterback honored by GAC

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – For the second time in the 2019 season, an East Central University football player has earned Great American Conference Player of the Week honors.
This time it was freshman quarterback Kenny Hrncir, who was named the GAC Offensive Player of the Week for Nov.11.
Hrncir helped the Tigers to their second win of the season, defeating Arkansas Tech 31-30 Saturday at Koi Ishto Stadium. He went 24-of-32 passing for 321 yards and one touchdown. He also added a team-high 72 yards rushing and scored a TD in 16 attempts.
It was the first time this season for Hrncir to record over 300 yards passing, and he moved up on the ECU all-time single-season passing yards list. He is currently ranked No. 12 with 1,650 yards and is the first to make the list since Rocky Moore topped the list in 2015.
The Tigers will be in action for the final time in 2019 at 2 p.m. Saturday at Paul Laird Field in Durant. ECU will battle with arch-rival Southeastern in the 103rd installment of the long series.
