RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – On Tuesday, the Great American Conference announced the results of its 2021 women’s preseason coaches poll.
Ouachita, the Spring 2021 GAC champion, and Oklahoma Baptist, the spring regular-season champion, tied atop the voting. The Tigers received three first-place votes while the Bison claimed two.
The East Central women’s team finished fourth in the voting.
In April, the Tigers captured their second GAC Championship title when they bested the hosting Bison, 1-0, in overtime on a goal by Frankie Nine. Jaymee Dotson, the Tournament MVP and a First-Team All-GAC selection, returns after ranking second on the team in goals and points while leading in assists. Michele Snow, who posted three shutouts at the GAC Championships to place on the All-Tournament Team, also returns.
The Bison won their third regular-season crown in the last four seasons as they posted a 5-0-1 record in league play and a 7-2-2 mark overall. They return a pair of First-Team All-GAC selections that earned the honor as freshmen in Kaylee Swaner and Kimmy McKinney. Swaner tied fellow returnee Hannah White for the team’s lead in goals with four. Goalkeeper Mia Pendleton recorded a GAC-leading six shutouts and posted the second-best goals-against average.
Southwestern Oklahoma State took third in the poll. The Bulldogs picked up the outstanding two first-place votes. Elizabeth Moreno became the second player in program history named GAC Defender of the Year. Brianna Benitez and Micaela Swain also made the All-GAC First Team in the spring. Benitez led the team in assists and points while Swain paced the team in goals.
East Central finished one point ahead of Harding for fourth place. The Tigers’ Tanja Bauböck made GAC history as she became the first player in the league lauded as both Player of the Year and the Freshman of the Year. She ranked second in the conference in goals and points and tied for the lead in game-winning goals.
The Lady Bisons’ Briley-Anne Brown joined Bauböck, Swaner and McKinney as freshmen named to the All-GAC First Team.
Southern Nazarene and Northwestern Oklahoma State rounded out the balloting. In April, the Crimson Storm upset SWOSU in the opening round of the GAC Championships to earn their first tournament win in program history. The Rangers must replace their First-Team All-GAC goalkeeper, Reyna Gonzalez.
The regular season begins on the first Thursday of September as six schools – East Central, Harding, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Oklahoma Baptist and Southwestern Oklahoma State take to the pitch. Southern Nazarene opens the following day.
The GAC Championships take place on Thursday, November 11 and Saturday the 13th at the site of the regular-season champion and will feature the top four teams.
