ECU pair named to GAC honorable mention squad

The night before the start of the 2021-22 Great American Conference Championship Tournament, hosted by Fire Lake Arena in Shawnee, for the first time, the East Central University men's basketball team saw two players named to the 2021-22 All-GAC Honorable Mention team and two claimed GAC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete accolades.
Senior Josh Apple and sophomore Shemar Smith were named to the All-GAC Honorable Mention team after leading the Tigers (11-17, 9-13 GAC) to the tournament for the ninth-straight season as the No. 8 seed.
Apple claimed his second GAC honor after being named to the All-GAC Second Team in 2020-21, while Smith earned his first postseason accolade.
ECU also saw senior Cole Robertson and junior Romello Wilbert named GAC Distinguished Scholar-Athletes, given to student-athletes who have completed at least 72 credit hours and have a 3.7 GPA or higher.
The Tigers battled No. 1 seed and arch-rival Southeastern Thursday night in a GAC Championships first-round matchup. It was the first time two clubs had faced each other in the postseason tournament.
East Central and SOSU split a pair of regular-season contests. The Tigers bested the Savage Storm 115-113 in two overtimes on Jan. 13 in Durant.
Southeastern then defeated ECU 84-74 on Feb. 20 inside the Kerr Activities Center.
