ECU pair earns all-region honors

NEW ORLEANS – The East Central University women’s cross-country team saw redshirt senior Anna Mora and redshirt junior Aaliyah Regg-Wajid named to the 2019 United State Track & Field Cross-Country Coaches Association All-Central Region team.
The duo was among 200 women from 95 different schools to earn the honor by virtue of a top 25 finish in each of the eight regionals. Only athletes from USTFCCCA member programs are eligible for the award.
ECU was one of only two schools from the Great American Conference to have athletes honored, but the only one with two selected. Oklahoma Baptist’s Jana Le Roux was the only other GAC runner named to the list.
Mora finished fourth overall and Regg-Wajid was 12th at the 2019 NCAA Division II Central Regional, helping the team to a 10th-place finish.
Mora will now advance to the NCAA Division II National Championship — hosted by Sacramento State University — for the second straight season. The 6K race will take place Dec. 1 in Sacramento.
