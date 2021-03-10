ECU pair earn second-team GAC honors

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The East Central University men’s basketball team picked up two All-Great American Conference honors for 2020-21.
Senior Josh Apple and junior Jalen Crutchfield both claimed All-GAC Second Team awards.
It is the first All-GAC honor for both players, who have led the Tigers (10-8, 9-8 GAC) throughout the season. It also marks the most All-GAC honorees in a season for ECU since the 2018-19 season.
Apple was second on the team in scoring and first in rebounding. The London, England, native is averaged 12.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while adding a .604 (87-of-144) field-goal percentage, 21 assists, 12 steals and 15 blocks during the regular seaon. His field-goal percentage currently ranks No. 4 on the ECU single season top-10 list.
Crutchfield joined the Tigers this season and made an immediate impact. The Norman native is led the team with a 15.0 points per game average and adds a 4.5 rebounds per game mark. He also shot .428 (84-of-192) from the field and .361 (39-of-108) from beyond the arc, while adding 23 assists, 20 steals and five blocks during the regular season.
