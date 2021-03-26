ECU pair earn GAC soccer awards

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Freshman Tanja Bauböck and senior Mollie Nance were named Great American Conference soccer players of the week for March 25.
Bauböck claimed the GAC Offensive Player of the Week and Nance garnered the GAC Goalkeeper of the Week.
Bauböck scored both goals for the Tigers in their 2-1 win at Southern Nazarene last week. The Munderfing, Austria, native recorded her first two career goals at ECU and was the first player to score two goals in a single match since Oct. 5, 2019. She ended the match with four shots, three shots on goal, two goals and four points.
Nance played all 90 minutes in goal for the Tigers, allowing one goal and stopping six shots. Her six saves moved her career total to 163, good for the No. 8 spot on the ECU Career Saves list. The Broken Arrow native is also ranked on five other career lists.
ECU will host Harding at 11 a.m. Saturday on Senior Day at Tiger Field. The Tigers will honor seniors Cash Pierce, Cloe Serino, Nance and Allie Verner during a pregame ceremony slated for 10:45 a.m.
ECU baseball changes weekend schedule
Due to expected rainy weather in the area this weekend, the East Central University baseball team has made changes to its Great American Conference series with Arkansas-Monticello.
The teams will now play a doubleheader at noon today at Ken Turner Field. The series will end with a single game beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
