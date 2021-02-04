WICHITA, Kan — The East Central University softball team opened its 2021 season with a sweep of Newman Tuesday in Wichita, Kansas.
The Tigers coasted to a 7-0 shutout win in Game 1 but had to rally from an early 6-1 decision to edge the host Jets 11-9 in eight innings.
Game 1
ECU 7, Newman 0
East Central pitcher Lauren HerrNeckar, a freshman from Austin, Texas, tossed six strong innings for the Tigers to earn the mound win. She struck out 11, walked one and allowed just two hits in six innings. Reliever Taia Harris slammed the door with an inning of relief, striking out two of the four batters she faced.
Megan Lesko led the Tigers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored. Charley Avery went 2-for-4 with a triple, while Rachelle Mengwasser finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Former Latta speedster Cheyenne Adair scored one run as a pinch-runner.
Game 2
ECU 11, Newman 9
East Central scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game and then scored two more runs in the eighth to secure the come-from-behind victory.
Lauren HerrNeckar picked up the mound win with three solid innings of relief. She struck out five, walked one and allowed just two hits in three shutout innings.
Josi Goodman and Gabi Quintanilla both finished 3-for-4 in an 11-hit ECU offense. Goodman scored two runs and drove in a run, while Quintanilla scored three times, slapped a double and knocked in a run.
Whitney Kimberlin went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Tatianna Bryant finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Kaleigh Ham went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
The Tigers return to action on Feb. 10 at Langston. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the twinbill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.