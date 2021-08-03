ECU nets 84 Academic All-Conference selections

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Great American Conference announced that a new record of 1,269 student-athletes achieved Academic All-Conference honors in all sports sponsored by the league for the 2020-21 academic year , an increase of 293 from the prior high.
East Central University saw a total of 84 student-athletes claim the honor from all 11 sponsored sports. Softball led the way with 13 representatives, while baseball added 12, football 11, women’s basketball 10, soccer eight, men’s cross country and track & field six each, women’s track & field, men’s basketball and volleyball each netted five and women’s cross country three.
The number of ECU student-athletes to make the list increased from 58 in the 2019-20 season.
“The 2020-21 academic year presented our institutions, student-athletes and professors with unprecedented challenges,” GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said “For our student-athletes to achieve at a record-setting rate speaks to their impressive ability to excel in all circumstances.”
GAC football student-athletes garnered the most All-Academic selections, 233, followed by 168 from baseball, 134 in softball 113 from women’s track & field and 100 in volleyball.
For student-athletes to be recognized on the Academic All-Conference team, they must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing (true freshmen and redshirt freshmen are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution. In addition, their grade-point average must be a minimum of 3.30 based on the 4.0 system. The GPA shall be cumulative for the athlete’s entire collegiate career.
