ECU nabs a pair of soccer honors

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — After winning two matches last week, the East Central University soccer team saw two players earn Great American Conference honors.
Senior Aubrey Leveling was named the GAC Offensive Player of the Week, and senior Kariss Dunson is the GAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Leveling sparked the Tigers to their first win of the season, scoring the lone goal in ECU’s 1-0 shutout victory at Oklahoma Christian. The goal was the second of her career and was quickly followed by the first goal in a 4-3 double overtime victory at Missouri Southern State.
Dunson helped the Tiger defense secure the wins by blocking five shots, claiming a shutout win and allowing ECU to earn its first victory over a MIAA team since the 2011 season.
The Tigers travel to No. 10 Central Oklahoma at 7 p.m. today in Edmond. The match will be the last in a four-match Tiger road trip.
ECU returns to Tiger Field for a Homecoming match at 1 p.m. Saturday against Texas A&M-Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.