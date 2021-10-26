FAYETTEVILLE – New East Central University men’s basketball head coach Maximillan “Max” Pendery nearly pulled off one of the biggest wins in school history, even though it was just an exhibition contest.
Pendery’s Tigers pushed the University of Arkansas to the limit before the Razorbacks finally rallied in the closing seconds for a 77-74 win Sunday afternoon before over 19,000 fans inside the Bud Walton Arena.
The Tigers led by 14 with 11 minutes to go in the game and regained the lead after a huge Arkansas rally on a 3-pointer by Josh Apple with just 57 seconds left in the contest.
It was a great start to the Pendery era, but the likable head coach wanted a victory after getting ever-so-close to the monumental upset.
The Razorbacks are No. 18 in the Associated Press preseason rankings.
“I thought our team competed hard every possession and did so as a unit,” Pendery — a former Arkansas graduate assistant coach — told The Ada News Monday morning.
“It is easy for guys to be overwhelmed or timid when playing in an arena like Bud Walton and against a preseason top 20 team in Division 1, but our guys were strong, confident, together and poised after we settled in,” he continued. “All-in-all I was proud of our effort but I would have liked to have won.”
East Central took the lead midway through the first half and pushed its two-point advantage to a game-high 14 at 60-46 with 11:02 left after an old-fashioned three-point play by Jakeem Acres.
Arkansas followed with a pivotal 20-4 run and grabbed a 66-64 lead with 5:09 left.
The home team led by six (71-65) at the 3:21 mark only to see East Central regain the lead, 72-71, with Apple’s clutch 3-pointer with 57 seconds left.
Davonte Davis put Arkansas back in the lead by one with a pair of free throws seven seconds later. With 22 seconds left, Chris Lykes drilled two from the charity stripe. Brennan Burns got the Tigers within one, 75-74, with two free throws with six seconds left. However, JD Notae iced the game with two free throws with five ticks left for the 77-74 win.
Romello Wilbert’s 3-point heave at the buzzer for ECU was off the mark.
“I was most proud of our group being selfless and staying together as a team with energy and focus. Our guards handled the Arkansas pressure very well most of the game, but their offensive rebounding and pressure down the stretch ended up being too much and we couldn’t stop the bleeding,” Pendery said. “They are an athletic and talented group, but our guys weren’t scared and we competed hard.”
Apple led the Tigers with 23 points and a team-best seven rebounds, while guard Jalen Crutchfield — the son of former ECU head coach and Hogs associate head coach Chris Crutchfield — contributed 15 points. Both players hit three 3-point baskets each.
“We had strong leadership from two seniors — Jalen Crutchfield and Josh Apple — who both had good games scoring the ball and playing our team defense,” Pendery said.
Davis led Arkansas with 20 points while Notae added 17. Au’Diese Toney recorded a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds (nine offensive). He additionally drew a charge with 35 seconds left which helped secure the win.
Arkansas has now won 33 consecutive exhibition games dating back to November 2003 and is 72-9 all-time.
The Razorbacks shot 29-of-66 from the field (43.9%), including a dismal 2-of-16 from 3-point range (12.5%). Arkansas also struggled from the foul line, shooting 17-of-29 (58.6%). ECU was 26-of-59 field goal shooting (44.1%), including 8-of-23 from long range (34.8%) and 14-of-17 from the free-throw line (82.4%).
Arkansas won fastbreak scoring (23-3), points-in-the-paint (46-32) and points-off-turnovers (18-10), and though the Hogs won the offensive rebounding battle (17-8) it was ECU that won second-chance points (17-12).
Burns and Acres both just missed double figures for ECU with nine points apiece.
Former Ada High School graduate Jaxson Robinson only attempted two shots — both 3-pointers — and didn’t score in just under 12 minutes of action.
The Tigers open the 2021-22 season Friday, Nov. 12, at the American Family Insurance Classic in Duluth, Minnesota. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
