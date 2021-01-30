ALVA — Look, they did it again.
East Central junior Jakeem Acres sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Tigers a thrilling 67-65 win over Northwestern Thursday night inside the Percefull Fieldhouse.
The Tigers — who got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Tyler Arnold in a double-overtime win over Southeastern Monday night in Ada — improved to 4-4, while The Rangers fell to 2-3 overall and 0-3 in Great American Conference play.
With the game tied at 64-64, Northwestern’s Deon Barrett hit the second of two free throws with seven seconds left to put the home team on top 65-64.
Acres then received a pass from Brennen Burns and proceeded to bury the game-winner.
East Central used a 10-2 run late in the first half and led 35-29 at the break.
It looked like the Tigers had taken control when Burns scored in the paint to put the locals ahead 47-34 with 11:36. But the Rangers stormed back.
Northwestern used a 20-8 run to get within 55-54 after a layup from Derrick White. It was a dogfight to the finish from there.
Acres led the Tigers with a career-best 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Arnold added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Josh Crutchfield followed with 13 points.
Gerren Jackson finished with seven points and was 2-of-2 from the floor and 1-of-1 from 3-point range. He also hit both of his free-throw attempts.
The Tigers finished 23-of-30 from the charity stripe compared to a 9-of-14 showing from the home team.
The Rangers received 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists from Parrish Hewitt. Justin Blunt and Bubba Furlong scored 13 points each in a balanced NWOSU offense. Blunt also had 10 rebounds before fouling out.
East Central welcomes Oklahoma Baptist University to the Kerr Activities Center at 5 p.m. today. ECU then travels to Southern Nazarene on Feb. 4 in Bethany. Tip-off for that contest is 7:30 p.m.
