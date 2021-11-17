DULUTH, Minn. — A trip to Minnesota to open the season wasn’t kind to the East Central University men’s basketball team.
Playing in the American Family Insurance Classic in Duluth, Minnesota, the Tigers dropped a 72-70 decision to Minnesota-Crookston in the opener before host Duluth edged ECU 92-84 the next day.
New head coach Max Pendery will try to get his group back on track tonight when ECU travels to Dallas Baptist tonight. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside the Burg Center in Dallas, Texas. It will be no easy task as the host Patriots are 2-0 and ranked No. 19 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Preseason Top 25.
Crookston 72, ECU 70
Jalen Crutchfield hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the game to knot the score at 70-70. But Minnesota-Crookston answered when Brian Sitzmann hit a jumper as time expired to lift Golden Eagles to victory.
East Central had overcome an 11-point halftime deficit.
Crookston shot 49.1% from the field compared to 38.3% for ECU and held a 40-28 rebounding edge.
Crutchfield led the way for ECU with a career-high 26 points, six rebounds and four steals. He finished 10-of-15 from the field and drained 5-of-8 3-point shots.
Josh Apple followed with 22 points and Ellis Lee Jr. also reached double figures with 11 and went 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.
Uzo Dibiamaka led the Golden Eagles with 17 points, including four 3-point shots. Ethan Channel added 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
ECU is now 54-39 in season-openers, dating back to the 1927-28 campaign.
Duluth 92, ECU 84
The game was knotted at 48-all before the Bulldogs used a game-changing 21-7 run to take control.
Duluth shot a blistering 59.3% from the field and sank 11-of-24 3-point shots (45.8%). The Tigers shot 51.6% and were 8-of-23 (34.8%) from long distance. The Bulldogs also held a 36-20 advantage on the boards.
Senior Romello Wright scored a career-high 20 points to pace East Central. He shot 10-of-13 from the field and also had five rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Josh Apple had another solid outing for the Tigers, finishing with 19 points and four rebounds. Freshman AJ Ferguson, Jr., followed with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and hit 7-of-9 field goals, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Redshirt freshman Brennan Burns added 12 points and four steals.
Drew Blair erupted for a game-high 29 points for Duluth. He sank 5-of-8 3-pointers and finished 10-of-14 overall. Jack Middleton added 22 points, hit four triples and went 7-of-11 from the floor.
As a team, the Bulldogs went 17-of-26 from the free-throw line compared to a 10-of-11 effort by the Tigers.
The ECU men are at home for the first time Monday when Arkansas Baptist visits the Kerr Activities Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. inside the Kerr Activities Center.
