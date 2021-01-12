ECU men's home date with NWOSU canceled

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Northwestern Oklahoma State men’s basketball program, the Rangers will shut down for the next two weeks and will not be able to play their next five conference games.
The Northwestern Oklahoma State at Oklahoma Baptist game on Saturday, the Northwestern Oklahoma State at Southwestern Oklahoma State game on Monday, the Southeastern Oklahoma State at Northwestern Oklahoma State game on Thursday, the Northwestern Oklahoma State at East Central game on Saturday, January 16 and the Northwestern Oklahoma State at Oklahoma Baptist game on Thursday, January 21 will not be played as scheduled, consistent with Great American Conference COVID-19 management requirements.
Northwestern Oklahoma State plans to resume play on Saturday, January 23 with its road game against Southern Nazarene.
Rescheduled games will be announced upon agreements made between the impacted schools.
