RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – On Tuesday, the Great American Conference announced the results of its 2021 GAC men’s cross country preseason coaches poll. East Central, the Spring 2021 champions received six of the eight available first-place votes to sit atop the ranking.
The Tigers claimed six of the eight first-place votes and a total of 41 points in the poll. Harding finished second (35 points/1 first-place vote), Oklahoma Baptist was third (34/1 first-place vote), Southern Arkansas fourth (27), Ouachita Baptist fifth (20), Northwestern and Southern Nazarene tied for sixth (16) and Arkansas-Monticello eighth (7).
In February, the Tigers won their seventh GAC title in the past 10 years after placing four runners in the top eight positions. ECU returns 10 runners from the 2021 championship team, including all five that earned points in the GAC Championship race. Redshirt sophomore Emmanuel Bett was the top finisher for the Tigers, claiming second individually (25:33.6), while redshirt junior Jakaveon Shaw was fourth (25:42.0), redshirt junior Carson Sandvik seventh (26:19.2), redshirt junior Gilberto Palomo eighth (26:21.7) and redshirt junior Zach Wells 16th (27:02.0).
Bett, Shaw, Sandvik and Palomo all earned All-GAC First Team honors, while Wells, redshirt junior Edward Njuguna (18th), Mauricio Ramos (19th) and Zekarias Philipo (20th) were all named to the All-GAC Second Team.
Harding edged out Oklahoma Baptist by one point to finish second in the voting. The Bisons’ Dylan Douglas won the individual title at the February GAC Championships by 12 seconds to become the first repeat champion in league history. Jackson Pruim, third, and Tom Valente, ninth, also placed inside the top 10.
The Bison finished second to the Tigers at the GAC Championships after placing all seven of their counting runners inside the top 15. They return five of those top seven, headlined by Christian Arenivar and Noah Eskew, their two First-Team All-GAC performers.
Southern Arkansas took fourth, followed by Ouachita. The Muleriders’ Rob Kraus garnered First-Team All-GAC accolades after placing 10th at the GAC Championships. The Tigers transition from a club team to an intercollegiate team and will compete at the GAC Championships for the first time.
Southern Nazarene and Northwestern Oklahoma State tied for sixth in the poll, followed by Arkansas-Monticello. The Crimson Storm’s Zach McAlpin registered a 17th-place finish at the GAC Championships to land on the All-GAC Second Team.
The GAC Championships take place on Saturday, October 23. Harding will serve as the site for the second time after previously hosting in 2011.
East Central will start the 2021 season, Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational in Shawnee.
Note: East Central University sports information director Teri LaJeunesse contributed to this report.
