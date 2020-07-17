ECU men's basketball team honored by NABC again

For the third straight season, the East Central University men’s basketball team has earned the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) 2019-20 Team Academic Excellence Award.
The Tigers also saw three student-athletes named to the 2019-20 NABC Honors Court, with Tylor Arnold, Matt Garriga and Zac Neely making the list.
To be eligible for the Team Academic Excellence Award a team must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better for the year. Individual players earn a spot on the Honors Court if they are a junior or senior academically, with a GPA of 3.2 or higher for the year and have spent at least one year at their current institution.
The Tigers claimed a 3.09 team GPA for the season, while Arnold and Garriga had perfect 4.0 GPAs and Neely added a 3.7 GPA.
ECU is one of four teams from the Great American Conference to earn a spot on the team list, while Arnold, Garriga and Neely are three of 22 players from the GAC to earn the individual honor.
The trio of players on the Honors Court are the most in a single season for the Tigers, with the team seeing two players named to the team in 2017-18, 2014-15 and 2008-09.
As a team, ECU has earned the Team Academic Excellence Award in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.
